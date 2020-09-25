Tokyo stocks turned up Friday, supported by a rebound of the U.S. stock market the previous day.

The 225-issue Nikkei average of the Tokyo Stock Exchange climbed 116.80 points, or 0.51 percent, to close at 23,204.62, after giving up 258.67 points Thursday.

The Topix index of all TSE first section issues closed up 7.79 points, or 0.48 percent, at 1,634.23, following a 17.81-point fall the previous day.

Both indexes rose for the first time in three days.

The Tokyo market attracted buybacks from the start, following a Wall Street rise Thursday.

The U.S. market rebound came on the back of expectations for progress in deadlocked talks in the United States on a fresh economic relief package over the novel coronavirus crisis, as well as better-than-expected U.S. new home sales data for August.

After the bout of buying ran its course, the Tokyo market saw its topside capped due to a drop in the Shanghai market.

The Nikkei and the Topix later repeated minor fluctuations in positive territory amid a dearth of fresh trading incentives.

Investor sentiment, which had been nervous, calmed after the U.S. market did not tumble further on Thursday, indicated Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

“Throughout Friday, the Tokyo market was supported by stable moves of the dollar-yen pair and a rise in U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures in off-hours trading,” noted Maki Sawada, vice president of Nomura Securities Co.’s Investment Research & Investor Services Department.

On the TSE first section, rising issues overwhelmed falling ones 1,622 to 471, while 83 issues were unchanged.

First section volume increased slightly to 1.274 billion shares from Thursday’s 1.247 billion shares.

Financial issues, including megabank group Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. and brokerage giant Nomura Holdings Inc., gained ground, tracking their U.S. peers’ advances Thursday.

Parcel delivery group SG Holdings Co. surged 14.68 percent after announcing an upward revision to its profit estimate, a stock split plan and a plan to increase dividend payments.

Among other major winners were automaker Suzuki Motor Corp. and furniture retailer Nitori Holdings Co.

On the other hand, some railway operators, including East Japan Railway Co., Central Japan Railway Co. and West Japan Railway Co., succumbed to selling pressure after peer Seibu Holdings Inc. said Thursday that it expects to log hefty losses for the April-September first half and the full year to March 2021 due to the fallout of the novel coronavirus crisis. Seibu, which also operates hotels under the Prince Hotels brand, saw its stock price plummet 10.64 percent on Friday.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. and daily goods producer Kao Corp. also fell.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average rose 110 points to 23,030.