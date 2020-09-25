The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said Friday it had confirmed 195 new cases of novel coronavirus in the capital, the same figure as a day earlier.
People in their 20s made up the largest proportion of the group, at 46, while those in their 30s and 40s totaled 79, the metropolitan government said, adding that 1,870 tests were conducted.
The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo rose by one from Thursday to 30.
