Tokyo Disneyland unveiled Friday to the media a new area of attractions based on the “Beauty and the Beast” movie that has taken nearly three years to construct.

The area, which will officially open to visitors from Monday, also houses a facility based on the animated superhero film “Big Hero 6,” making the park the first Disney theme park to feature the 2014 blockbuster.

Guests are greeted by a new 30-meter-high castle that houses an approximately eight-minute ride in which users ride a “magical teacup.” There is also a recreation of the village bookstore and fountain that “Beauty and the Beast” heroine Belle visits in the film.

“We have introduced new measures against the coronavirus as the new area is expected to be in high demand,” said Nami Yoshikawa, public relations manager of Oriental Land Co., operator of the park in Urayasu, near Tokyo.

Those who want to ride the new attractions are required to apply for a time slot on an official app, while visits to shops and restaurants can be reserved on the park’s website.

Visitors are additionally required to undergo body temperature checks and follow social distancing rules underlined by the facility.

The new section adds around 4.7 hectares to the theme park and is its largest installment since Tokyo Disneyland was founded. Its initial opening for April was delayed nearly five months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Tokyo Disneyland and neighboring Tokyo DisneySea temporarily closed in late February to prevent the spread of the virus. Operations restarted on July 1, but the number of people who can enter is limited to less than half its usual capacity.