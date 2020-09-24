ANA Holdings Inc. unit All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines said Thursday they will soon resume flights linking Narita International Airport near Tokyo and the southern China city of Guangzhou.

Chinese authorities have allowed the two Japanese airlines to fly between Narita and Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, until late October.

ANA will resume the service next Wednesday and JAL on Oct. 2, both planning to offer one round-trip flight a week.

Demand for business trips to Guangzhou from Japan is high as the Chinese city hosts many Japanese companies.

ANA will also reopen a route next Wednesday from Narita to Qingdao in eastern China’s Shandong Province, with one round-trip flight offered per week.

Among their China services from Narita, ANA offers one round-trip flight a week to Shanghai while JAL operates three round-trip flights a week to Dalian in northeastern Liaoning Province.

KEYWORDS China, airlines, ANA, JAL, Guangzhou