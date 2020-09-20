Fukushima Prefecture on Sunday opened a museum about the massive March 2011 earthquake, tsunami and subsequent nuclear disaster in a bid to pass down memories of the calamity to future generations.

The Great East Japan Earthquake and Nuclear Disaster Memorial Museum, located in the town of Futaba, also shows through its exhibitions people’s efforts to rebuild their lives after the natural disaster and the meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, which straddles Futaba and the town of Okuma.

“I hope visitors will come to know how Fukushima faced up to the unprecedented disaster and achieved reconstruction,” Noboru Takamura, director of the museum, said in an address to people who were lined up outside the museum ahead of its opening.

“By actively sending out information and inviting more people from outside the prefecture, the museum will hopefully contribute to the vitalization of this region,” the director added.

The prefectural government collected some 240,000 items of disaster-related materials and selected about 170 items to be put on display at the museum. Videos showing the scenes of destruction and stories by those who experienced the disaster are also displayed at the museum.

“I could see how people’s normal lives changed all of a sudden and have remained that way for a long time,” said a high school teacher from Chiba Prefecture, who visited the museum with her students. “After I go back, I want to think about disaster mitigation together with my students.”

The opening of the museum was originally set for this summer but was postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus.

An exhibit shows a model of the damaged Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant at The Great East Japan Earthquake and Nuclear Disaster Memorial Museum in Futaba, Fukushima Prefecture, on Sunday. | KYODO