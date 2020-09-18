Natsuo Yamaguchi on Thursday secured a seventh term as leader of Komeito, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

In the Komeito leadership race, which kicked off the same day, only Yamaguchi filed candidacy. The party contest comes as his current two-year term of office is set to expire. Yamaguchi, 68, will be formally named Komeito leader for another two years until September 2022 without a vote at a party convention in Tokyo on Sept. 27.

“I’ll work on implementing policy measures while recognizing the important role Komeito is playing in the coalition government,” he told reporters Thursday.

He also said he will fulfill his tasks at the forefront toward the next elections for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, and the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, as well as for next year’s Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly poll.

On the selection of members for Komeito’s new leadership team, Yamaguchi said he plans to take into account the need to secure political stability and rejuvenate the party.

Yamaguchi became Komeito chief in 2009 to replace Akihiro Ota, who lost his Lower House seat in the 2009 election for the chamber, in which the LDP-Komeito coalition suffered a major defeat and was ousted from power.

Since then, Yamaguchi has won all the party leadership races without a vote. The LDP-Komeito grouping returned to power in 2012.