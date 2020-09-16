U.S. President Donald Trump is willing to work with new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to enhance the bilateral relationship that has grown stronger during the tenure of Suga’s predecessor Shinzo Abe, the White House said Wednesday.

“The relationship between the United States and Japan has never been stronger, and President Trump looks forward to working with Prime Minister Suga to make it even stronger,” the White House said in a statement released after the new leader was elected in the Japanese parliament the same day.