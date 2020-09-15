Tokyo reported 191 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, more than double the previous day’s 80 cases.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said in a statement that 2,680 tests had been conducted, adding that the number of seriously ill patients had fallen to 21 from 22 a day earlier.

Tuesday’s figure brought the cumulative number of people infected with the virus in the capital to 23,274.

On Monday, the number of novel coronavirus infections newly confirmed in Japan totaled 269. The cases were found in 27 prefectures and at airport quarantine stations. A total of eight deaths linked to the virus were confirmed the same day, in prefectures including Tokyo and Kanagawa.

The nationwide daily count of newly confirmed infections slipped below 300 for the first time since Sept. 7, when 292 cases were reported.

