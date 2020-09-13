Liberal Democratic Party to hold presidential election. Three contenders — Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida — are vying for the top post of the ruling party. The winner will replace Shinzo Abe and also succeed him as prime minister.
Tuesday
New main opposition party to hold convention to mark its founding. The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan accepted many lawmakers from the Democratic Party for the People. CDP leader Yukio Edano will head the new party, which will also retain the CDP’s name.
Tokyo District Court to hold first hearing in trial of former Nissan Motor Co. executive Greg Kelly, accused of being an accomplice in former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn’s alleged financial misconduct. Kelly said in recent interviews with the media that he is confident he can prove his innocence at the long-awaited trial. He was arrested in November 2018 along with Ghosn, who jumped bail and fled Japan late last year. Nissan is also a defendant in the trial and is expected to plead guilty.
Wednesday
Extraordinary parliamentary session to start, pick new prime minister.
Bank of Japan to hold monetary policy meeting through Sept. 17.
Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of customs-cleared trade statistics for August.
Japan Tourism Agency to release data on number of foreigners visiting Japan in August.
Thursday
Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda to hold news conference.
The U.S. Open golf championship to be held through Sept. 20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. From Japan, Hideki Matsuyama, Shugo Imahira, Ryo Ishikawa and Takumi Kanaya will join the tournament.
Friday
Extraordinary parliamentary session to end.
Internal Affairs and Communication Ministry to release nationwide consumer price index for August.
Kyoto Animation Co.’s latest work, “Violet Evergarden, the Movie,” whose release was postponed due to a 2019 deadly arson attack and coronavirus pandemic, to be released.
Saturday
The Le Mans 24-hour motor race to be held in the French city through Sept. 20 without spectators due to the pandemic. The racing team of Toyota Motor Corp. is aiming to win the competition for the third consecutive year.
Sunday
Archive facility on devastating 2011 earthquake-tsunami disaster, Fukushima nuclear crisis to open near the crippled plant in Futaba, Fukushima Prefecture.