Tokyo reported 146 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, a day after posting 226 cases.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said in a statement that 4,651 tests had been conducted, adding that the number of seriously ill patients had risen to 24 from 23 a day earlier.

Those in their 20s accounted for 43 cases, the largest number by age group.

Sunday’s figure brought the cumulative number of people infected with the virus in the capital to 23,003.

The number of novel coronavirus infection cases newly confirmed across Japan totaled 648 on Saturday, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 rose by 13 to 1,454.

