The Japan Tourism Agency on Tuesday said the Go To Travel tourism promotion campaign's coupon program will begin Oct. 1.

Under the program, coupons worth 15 percent of travel expenditures will be issued for use at souvenir shops and eateries at travel destinations.

Combined with the 35 percent discount program that began July 22, the campaign will cover half of travel costs in order to spur tourism demand, which has been dampened by the novel coronavirus crisis.

Also on Tuesday, the agriculture ministry said it has started registering eateries participating in the discount meal coupon program of the government's Go To Eat campaign supporting establishments hit hard by the pandemic. The meal coupons are expected to be put on sale in mid-September in some areas at the earliest.

The Go To Travel coupons will be issued on paper and digitally, in denominations of ¥1,000.

The coupons can be used at travel destinations, as well as souvenirs shops, tourist spots and other facilities in nearby prefectures, if the stores implement coronavirus prevention measures and meet other requirements to be registered for the program.

Eateries that will accept the Go To Travel coupons will be the same as those participating in the Go To Eat campaign. The two campaigns will cover the same period and areas regarding eateries.

The Go To Travel coupons will not be available for use in Tokyo if the capital remains excluded from the campaign in October and beyond.

According to the Japan Tourism Agency, some 7.8 million people have so far used the Go To Travel campaign.

