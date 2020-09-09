We would like to express our sincere gratitude for Mie Prefecture’s selection as a Satoyama Special Award winner.

Mie Prefecture boasts various attractions such as Ise Jingu Shrine, Japan’s spiritual home; the Kumano Kodo pilgrimage route, a UNESCO World Heritage site; and its beautifully scenic sea, mountains, rivers and villages.

The prefecture is hoping to further refine such attractive offerings as outlined in the “Mie Marugoto Shizen Taiken Plan 2020” (“Mie’s Full Nature Experience Plan 2020”).

Operators of nature workshops in the prefecture are making every effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

As such, we hope many people will come to Mie, which is said to feature “original old hometown Japanese scenery,” and experience the prefecture and its diverse charms to the fullest.