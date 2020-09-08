Japan’s economy shrank more than initially estimated in the second quarter as capital expenditure took a hit from the coronavirus crisis, highlighting the challenge policymakers face in averting a deeper recession.

Other data put that challenge in perspective, with household spending and wages falling in July as the broadening impact of the COVID-19 pandemic kept consumption frail even after lock-down measures were lifted in May.

The data underscored the daunting task the new prime minister, to be elected in a ruling party leadership race on Sept. 14, faces in seeking to contain the pandemic while avoiding restrictions on business activity.

The world’s third-largest economy shrank an annualized 28.1 percent in April-June, more than a preliminary reading of a 27.8 percent contraction, revised gross domestic product data showed on Tuesday, suffering its worst postwar contraction.

The record drop roughly matched a median market forecast of a 28.6 percent contraction in a Reuters poll.

The main culprit behind the revision was a 4.7 percent drop in capital expenditure, a much bigger fall than a preliminary 1.5 percent fall, a sign the COVID-19 pandemic was hitting broader sectors of the economy.

Separate data showed household spending fell 7.6 percent in July compared with a year earlier, more than a median market forecast for a 3.7 percent decline.

Real wages also fell for the fifth straight month in July, other government data showed, pointing to possible deeper strains ahead for consumer spending.

The fresh batch of data will be among key factors the Bank of Japan will scrutinize at its rate review next week, when it is widely expected to keep monetary settings unchanged.

RELATED PHOTOS Shoppers buy food at a supermarket in Tokyo on April 8, a day after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic. | KYODO