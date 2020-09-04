The number of novel coronavirus infection cases newly confirmed in Tokyo came to 136 on Friday, the metropolitan government said.
The daily count in the Japanese capital stood below 200 for the first time in two days.
Of the total, 49 people are in their 20s, 28 in their 30s and 25 in their 40s.
The number of patients with severe symptoms in Tokyo grew by one from the previous day to 28.
