The ruling Liberal Democratic Party decided Tuesday to exclude its rank-and-file members from a presidential election in which Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s successor will be selected.

In a departure from the regular process, the party will exclude grassroots members from the vote to select the person who will go on to be anointed prime minister.

Some heavyweights pointed to the fact that Abe is stepping down in the middle of his term, arguing that the party needs to simplify the process of choosing his successor to minimize any sense of a political vacuum amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The election is expected to be held on Sept. 14.

Yoshihide Suga, who has been Abe’s right-hand man for nearly eight years and is seen as a continuity candidate, will formally declare Wednesday his intention to run in the LDP presidential election, according to a party source.

LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida and former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba were expected to announce their candidacies later Tuesday.

The winner of the election will become Japan’s next prime minister as the ruling party controls the powerful Lower House.

In a conventional LDP leadership race, such as the previous one in 2018, whoever gains the majority of the 788 votes up for grabs wins. Diet members and rank-and-file members hold 394 votes each.

But in times of emergency, such as if the party chief quits in the middle of a term, a scaled-down version of the election can be held with 394 votes from Diet members and a total of 141 votes cast by three delegates each from the 47 prefectural chapters.

The exclusion of rank-and-file members has drawn a backlash from within the LDP, with more than 140 lawmakers including Ishiba, who is popular among the public but does not have wide support within the Diet, signing a petition calling for a full vote.