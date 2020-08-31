The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Monday confirmed 100 additional cases of the novel coronavirus, the second lowest daily figure recorded in the capital this month.

The single-day figure brought Tokyo’s cumulative total to 20,817 cases.

The capital hit a record 472 on Aug. 1 and has seen daily cases in triple digits for every day in August bar last Monday, when it recorded 95 new infections, its lowest figure in over a month.

The local government said there were 32 active serious cases as of Monday.

The daily figures from the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions.

Tokyo, with a population of 14 million, has kept its alert for the coronavirus pandemic at the highest of four levels, meaning “infections are spreading.”

In an effort to stem the spread, Gov. Yuriko Koike said Thursday that Tokyo will extend until Sept. 15 a request for establishments serving alcohol and karaoke venues in its 23 wards, in the heart of the capital, to shorten their business hours as many cases have spread from there.

The request for such businesses outside the 23 wards to close by 10 p.m. will end Monday as scheduled.

