A teenager was arrested Friday as a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old woman at a shopping mall in Fukuoka, police said.

The 15-year-old, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor and whose address is unknown, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of violating a weapons control law in connection with the stabbing.

The victim, Misato Yoshimatsu, was found bleeding in a women’s restroom on the ground floor of the shopping mall after the police receive a report at around 7:30 p.m. that a knife-wielding man had been spotted.

Yoshimatsu was taken to a hospital but later pronounced dead.

The two do not know each other, according to investigative sources.

The police said the boy admitted to possessing a knife and that they will investigate whether he was involved in the stabbing.

A 45-year-old customer who was in the area at the time said, “I was told by a store clerk to run away because a man with a knife had been spotted.”

After exiting the store, she saw a man carrying a blood-stained knife.

Police investigate the crime scene at a shopping mall in Fukuoka on Friday night. | KYODO

