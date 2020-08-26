Honda Motor Co. is planning to transfer some of the production of its mainstay Civic car from a plant in the United Kingdom to Japan, informed sources have said.

As the automaker will shut down the plant in Swindon, southern England, in 2021, part of its Civic car production will be moved to its plant in Yorii, Saitama Prefecture, the sources said.

The closure was decided in response to a fall in auto sales in Europe and the U.K.’s exit from the European Union.

The plant’s production of Civic cars for sale in Japan will be shifted to the Yorii plant.

The Swindon plant also produces cars for the North American and British markets, and the company has already decided to transfer the production of cars for North America within the region.

As for the production of cars for the British market, Honda will reach its conclusion based on details of a proposed trade deal between Japan and the U.K., expected to include auto tariff removal.

Japanese automakers are steadily bringing part of their overseas auto production back to Japan.

Nissan Motor Co. has announced plans to produce the next-generation X-Trail SUV at a factory in Kyushu, southwestern Japan, instead of a plant in Britain.

