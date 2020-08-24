The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Monday reported 95 new cases of the novel coronavirus, sharply lower after topping 200 cases in recent days.

It was the first daily figure below 100 in Tokyo since July 8, when it reported 75 cases, according to the metropolitan government.

The single-day figure, compared with 212 confirmed on Sunday, brought Tokyo’s cumulative total to 19,428.

Some health experts have recently suggested that a resurgence of infections already hit its peak in late July. But the Japanese capital, which has a population of nearly 14 million, has kept its alert for the coronavirus pandemic at the highest of four levels, meaning “infections are spreading.”

The metropolitan government has requested that establishments serving alcohol and karaoke venues close by 10 p.m. until the end of August to reduce the risk of infection.

