Shinzo Abe to become Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, overtaking great uncle Eisaku Sato, whose record stood at 2,798 uninterrupted days in office.
Tokyo to mark a year before opening postponed 2020 Paralympics.
Tuesday
Tokyo District Court to begin trial of former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai and lawmaker wife Anri, who are accused of buying votes for her successful Upper House election campaign last summer.
Wednesday
Japan Display to hold general shareholders meeting.
Tokyo District Court to begin trials of Masahiko Konno and Katsunori Nakazato, former advisers to China’s 500.com Ltd. who are accused of bribing lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto to promote their casino business in Japan.
House of Representatives Cabinet Committee to meet while Diet in recess.
Thursday
House of Councilors’ Cabinet Committee to meet while Diet in recess.
Naha District Court to hand down ruling on lawsuit filed by 30 residents of Ishigaki Island in Okinawa Prefecture demanding referendum on deployment of Ground Self-Defense Force unit.
Central Japan Railway President Shin Kaneko to hold regular news conference.
Nitori Ladies Golf Tournament to be held at Otaru Country Club in Hokkaido through Sunday.
Friday
Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry to require real estate firms to explain flooding risks to potential home buyers and renters.
Saturday
Swimmer Rikako Ikee to compete in women’s 50-meter freestyle for first time since leukemia diagnosis in February 2019.
Round 1 of Super Formula motor racing to be held at Tochigi’s Twin Ring Motegi through Sunday.
Sunday
NHK to resume broadcast of Sunday night historical drama “Kirin ga Kuru” (“Awaiting Kirin”) following suspension in shooting caused by coronavirus pandemic.