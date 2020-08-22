Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee raised $70 million over the four-day Democratic National Convention, the campaign announced Friday.

The massive fundraising haul follows the campaign bringing in $48 million in the two days last week after Biden selected Kamala Harris to be his running mate. Biden’s recent fundraising prowess has allowed the Democrats to all but erase the massive cash-on-hand advantage President Donald Trump had when Biden became the presumptive nominee in April.

At the end of July, Biden’s election effort and the Democratic National Committee had $294 million cash on hand, while Trump’s combined war chest stood at more than $300 million, according to figures released by the campaigns.

The closing night of the virtual Democratic National Convention attracted roughly 24.6 million prime time television viewers, the largest audience of the week, according to data from the Nielsen ratings agency.

The number covers viewership across 10 broadcast and cable networks from 10 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. Eastern time. It does not include people who watched via online platforms.

TV viewership was 17 percent lower than the night in 2016 when Hillary Clinton spoke as the party’s first female presidential nominee. But the figures do not include online platforms that have jumped in popularity in the past four years as traditional TV viewership has declined.

Biden’s campaign estimated there were an additional 35.5 million livestreams over the convention’s four days via websites and through digital platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. The statement did not say for how long each viewer streamed the event.

“We reimagined and reinvented our convention to reach, engage, and mobilize Americans everywhere while showcasing Joe Biden’s positive, hopeful, and bold vision for the country,”Jen O’Malley Dillon, Biden’s campaign manager, said in a statement. “Our convention sent a resounding message to the millions of Americans who joined throughout the week: vote, vote, vote.”

Democrats had planned to hold their convention in Milwaukee, but they scrapped plans for any in-person programming there this month because of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden and Harris gave their acceptance speeches in Wilmington, Delaware, in front of a small group of reporters.