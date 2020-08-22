As a heat wave continues to grip much of Japan and send thousands to hospitals with heat-related illnesses, medical workers worry that the similarity of symptoms to COVID-19 may put extra pressure on a health care system already creaking under the strain of the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of people showing signs of heatstroke or heat exhaustion has sharply increased recently. Temperatures soared to 41.1 Celsius in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Monday, tying with the country’s highest-ever temperature, marked in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, in 2018.

“There are times when we can’t immediately tell apart (those suffering from heat-related illness and COVID-19) when a (patient) is feeling unwell with a high fever because it’s a symptom they have in common,” said Yasufumi Miyake, head of the advanced emergency medical service center at Teikyo University Hospital.

Miyake said treatment must take into account both COVID-19 and heat-related illnesses when staff can’t rule out the possibility of a coronavirus infection.

“There is a risk that the medical system will collapse” if this situation continues, he added.

Amid fears that mask-wearing to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus could itself contribute to heatstroke or heat exhaustion, 12,804 people were taken to hospitals nationwide between Aug. 10 and Aug. 16 for heat-related illnesses, up from 6,664 people the previous week, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

In central Tokyo, the death toll from heatstroke or heat exhaustion this month stood at 79 as of Tuesday, compared with zero through July, with 73 of them, or about 90 percent, people aged 60 or older, according to a tally by the Tokyo Medical Examiner’s Office.

While scorching heat has been a problem in Japan in recent years amid global warming, experts have suggested that the longer-than-usual rainy season this year with particularly overcast weather made it harder for people to physically adjust to the sudden rise in temperatures this month.

During the rainy season, many regions saw days of cloudy skies in July, making it difficult to gradually acclimate to the hotter weather this month, they said.

Hiroyuki Kusaka, a professor of meteorology at the University of Tsukuba, said the recent heat wave has been caused by two high-pressure systems that have overlapped over Japan.

To prevent the risk of heat-related illness, Miyake emphasized the need to keep cool and hydrated. He especially urged people to take “extra care” of the elderly, who are considered the most vulnerable to the heat.

People should not only urge seniors to turn on air conditioning but also check up on whether they have done so, he said.

