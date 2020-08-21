A close associate of Russian opposition leader Alexi Navalny, who is comatose in a Siberian hospital, said Friday that German doctors now have access to Navalny as friends and relatives push for him to be moved to a Berlin clinic.

“The German doctors who came on this flight, from Nuremberg, who were refused to get access to this patient finally just got access to him several minutes ago,” Leonid Volkov said during a news conference in Berlin.

Navalny fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk on Thursday and was taken to the hospital after the plane made an emergency landing in Omsk. His team made arrangements to transfer him to Charité, a clinic in Berlin that has a history of treating famous foreign leaders or dissidents, but local doctors refused to authorize a transfer, saying the politician was too unstable to be transported.

Volkov said the development that German doctors now have access to him was good news.

“We are a little bit optimistic finally after 32 hours of this never-ending story,” he said.

Volkov said even though there were optimistic signs with the doctors being allowed to see him, they were still lacking any reliable “independent data” on his condition and were standing by their demand that he needs to be brought to Germany for examination.

“We are still very far away from having this situation resolved,” he said.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny delivers a speech during a rally to demand the release of jailed protesters, who were detained during opposition demonstrations for fair elections, in Moscow, on Sept. 29, 2019. | REUTERS