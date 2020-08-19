Komehyo Co., a Japanese recycle store operator, said Tuesday it will introduce an artificial intelligence-based system to appraise used brand goods.

The system can tell whether an item is fake and identify the model number of a genuine item using pictures taken with a microscope and other means, according to the company.

The introduction of the system will reduce the time needed for appraisal when buying used items from customers, Komehyo said.

The company will start using the system at its main outlet in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, on Aug. 25. It plans to introduce the system at other outlets in and outside the country in stages.

Komehyo will initially use the system to appraise Louis Vuitton goods, including bags and wallets. It said the system can identify whether an item is real or counterfeit with 99 percent accuracy.

The company plans to increase the range of brands and products to be subject to the new appraisal system.