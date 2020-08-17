Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, a unit of Japan’s Fujifilm Corp., said Monday it will manufacture Novavax Inc.’s coronavirus vaccine candidate in the U.K., starting early next year.

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies will make up to 60 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by the U.S. biotechnology firm, for supply to the U.K. at a site in Billingham.

The Billingham site is capable of producing up to 180 million doses a year. Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies is considering supplying the vaccine candidate to other countries.

The production in Britain comes after Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies recently started making the vaccine candidate at a site in North Carolina for use in a clinical trial of up to 30,000 subjects in the United States expected to start in autumn.