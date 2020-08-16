The week ahead for Aug. 17-23
Monday
- Cabinet Office to release preliminary gross domestic product data for April-June quarter. Economists project a third consecutive quarterly contraction and the sharpest annualized decline on record.
Tuesday
- Sapporo District Court to hand down ruling on Takahiro Tsujimoto for a spray-can-linked building explosion in 2018 that injured 44 people.
Wednesday
- Finance Ministry to release customs-cleared trade statistics for July.
- Cabinet Office to release machinery orders data for June.
Thursday
- Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to start six-day trip to Papua New Guinea, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, with travel restrictions expected to be on agenda.
- East Japan Railway to launch seven-month campaign to halve fares for for shinkansen and limited express train tickets booked online.
- British Women’s Open to be held in Scotland’s Royal Troon Golf Club through Sunday, with Hinako Shibuno set to defend her title.
Friday
- Japan Tourism Agency to release data on foreign visits in July.
- Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to release nationwide consumer price index for July.
Sunday
- Shinzo Abe to become Japan’s longest-serving prime minister to serve uninterrupted in office, matching Eisaku Sato at 2,798 days. Sato, Abe’s great uncle, was prime minister from 1964 to 1972.