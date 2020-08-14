Japan and Malaysia may ease travel restrictions from September

KUALA LUMPUR – Japan and Malaysia agreed Friday that they may start easing coronavirus-related travel restrictions for expatriates from September, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.
The agreement was reached between Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Malaysian counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein at their meeting in the suburbs of Kuala Lumpur.
