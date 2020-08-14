Owner of ship off Mauritius open to compensation claims for oil spill

A Japanese company whose freighter remains stranded after running aground off the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius said Thursday it will deal “in good faith” with the issue of compensation, after the ship leaked more than 1,000 tons of fuel oil.

Nagashiki Shipping Co., a company based in Kasaoka, Okayama Prefecture, said in a statement that it “feels deep responsibility” over the incident, and vowed to exercise the appropriate law for compensation.

The statement came after Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth indicated at a news conference Wednesday that the island country will decide whether to seek compensation based on investigations into the cause of the accident.

In the statement from Kiyoaki Nagashiki, the company’s president, there was an apology to the people of Mauritius for the accident and a promise to “continue to do our utmost to remove the leaked oil and keep environmental impacts to a minimum.”

Nagashiki Shipping is aware of news that the Mauritius government plans to seek damages from the company, Nagashiki said in the statement.

Meanwhile, work to remove 3,000 tons of remaining fuel and gas oil from the cargo ship has been completed, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., the Japanese company that chartered the vessel, said Thursday.

The Panama-flagged bulk carrier Wakashio, operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, was carrying a total of some 3,800 tons of fuel oil when it ran aground on July 25. Leakage began last week when one of the five fuel tanks suffered a crack.

About 460 tons of the spilled oil have been collected. It is uncertain whether all spilled oil will be removed.

The oil spill spawned concerns over its devastating impact on the natural environment in Mauritius including corals and wild animals.