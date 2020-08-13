Hokkaido town weighs hosting radioactive waste disposal site

The town of Suttsu in Hokkaido is considering applying to host a final disposal site for high-level radioactive waste from nuclear power plants, it was learned Thursday.

Officials of the municipal government will discuss the plan with local assembly members late this month, sources said. The town has yet to determine when to make a final decision on the matter.

The move is likely to stir controversy because a Hokkaido ordinance says radioactive waste is unacceptable in the prefecture.

Suttsu, in western Hokkaido and facing the Sea of Japan, is included in areas deemed suitable to host a radioactive waste final disposal site on a map created by the central government in 2017.

“We’re considering (hosting the site) as a way to secure financial resources,” an official of the town government said, noting that Suttsu is facing financial difficulties and that its population is declining. The town government will also take account of opinions of local residents and nearby municipalities, the official added.

The Nuclear Waste Management Organization of Japan, or NUMO, which takes charge of construction work for nuclear waste disposal facilities, has been seeking municipalities to host such facilities since 2002.

So far, only the town of Toyo, Kochi Prefecture, has offered to become a host. But it withdrew its application in 2007.

According to NUMO, procedures to select a municipality to host a final disposal site are conducted in three stages — including a literary survey, a preliminary investigation and detailed investigation — to find out whether geographical layers in candidate sites are stable enough. The whole process takes about 20 years.

Suttsu is considering applying for the literary survey. The central government offers up to ¥2 billion in subsidies to a municipality that undergoes the survey.