Japan virus clusters seen in dorms, offices, restaurants and at karaoke

Novel coronavirus cluster infections have recently been increasing in four settings not necessarily in nightlife districts, Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japanese minister in charge of the virus crisis, said Tuesday.

More infection clusters have been observed at dormitories, workplaces, restaurants and karaoke parlors while clusters at hostess bars and host clubs have been declining, Nishimura, economic revitalization minister, told a news conference.

He then detailed some recent clusters: at a high school in Shimane Prefecture involving more than 90 students and teachers, mostly soccer club members living in a dormitory; at a drinking party in Sendai involving 18 university students; at a karaoke event in Ishikawa Prefecture involving 26 people; and at a fire station in Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture, involving five workers.

Those cases happened as sufficient virus prevention measures were not taken, Nishimura noted, underscoring the importance of wearing masks and avoiding the “three Cs”: closed spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings.

Nishimura also said that through the education ministry he will urge all schools in the country to enhance virus-dodging efforts at dormitories based on the guidelines for hotels, which stress the importance of good ventilation.