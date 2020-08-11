Japanese come out in support of arrested Hong Kong activist

People across Japan on Tuesday came out in support of Agnes Chow, the pro-democracy activist who was arrested in Hong Kong a day earlier for allegedly breaching a sweeping national security law imposed by China.

The hashtag #FreeAgnes was trending on Japanese Twitter in an outpouring of support for the 23-year-old, who frequently tweets in Japanese and has appeared on TV programs here.

Japan’s top government spokesman voiced “grave concern” over the situation in the semiautonomous territory without directly addressing her arrest along with nine others in the highest-profile bust since the national security law entered into force on June 30.

“Agnes is a friend who has fought alongside us…We need the support of everyone in Japan,” activist Nathan Law tweeted along with pictures of her being taken away by police. “#FreeAgnes. Let’s trend it!”

The hashtag had been used by more than 178,000 Twitter accounts as of Tuesday afternoon, among them public figures such as actor Takeshi Tsuruno and author Hirotada Ototake. At least another 57,000 had used a hashtag saying in Japanese, “We protest the arrest of Agnes Chow.”

Ototake, known for his autobiographical book “No One’s Perfect,” tweeted, “What we can do now is speak up and protest. Everyone, please face this news head-on and don’t be a bystander.”

Chow was arrested for allegedly calling on foreign countries to impose sanctions on China on her social media accounts, according to her Twitter account. Also among those arrested on Monday were media mogul Jimmy Lai, founder of the Apple Daily newspaper and one of Hong Kong’s most prominent critics of the Communist Party, and his two sons.