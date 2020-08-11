Japan to respect Trump decision to hold G7 after U.S. presidential election

Japan will respect a decision set to be made by the United States, this year’s chair of the Group of Seven framework, on the schedule for the next G7 summit, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday.

His remark came after U.S. President Donald Trump said in a news conference at the White House on Monday that he was inclined to host the G7 summit after the U.S. presidential election in November.

“We haven’t sent out invitations. … I’m much more inclined to do it sometime after the election,” Trump said at the news conference, adding that he believed the atmosphere would be “better” and “calmer” at that time.

Trump had earlier planned to host the summit in June at Camp David, the presidential retreat near the U.S. capital. But he said in May that he would postpone it until at least September amid concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Commenting on Trump’s intention to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the summit, Suga told a news conference, “It’s extremely important to maintain the G7 framework.”

Some G7 members have voiced objections to Trump’s call to readmit Russia, which was dropped from the framework following an international outcry over its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Suga stopped short of discussing possible impacts of the G7 summit schedule on the timing for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to reshuffle his Cabinet and the lineup of executives of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The G7 groups the U.K., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. Officials of the European Union also take part in G7 discussions.