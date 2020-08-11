World / Politics

Belarus opposition candidate Tikhanouskaya was forced to leave, her campaign says

Belarusian united opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya reacts after walking out of a polling station during the presidential election in Minsk on Sunday. | REUTERS

Reuters

MINSK – Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya's campaign team said on Tuesday that she had been forced to leave the country by the authorities amid bloody protests against the contested re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko.

"She was taken out of the country by the authorities. Sviatlana had no choice. Five minutes before the visit, we discussed our future plans and she was certainly not intending to leave the country," Olga Kovalkova said.

Tsikhanouskaya's campaign team had been unable to reach her for hours on Monday, the day after the election, but by Tuesday morning she had joined her children in neighboring Lithuania. The state border committee later confirmed her departure.

RELATED STORIES

Coronavirus banner
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Belarusian united opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya reacts after walking out of a polling station during the presidential election in Minsk on Sunday. | REUTERS

, ,