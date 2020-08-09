National | The Week Ahead

The week ahead for Aug. 10-16

Kyodo

Monday

  • Mountain Day national holiday.
  • 32 high schools selected for canceled spring baseball championships to play at Koshien Stadium intermittently through Aug. 17.

Tuesday

  • Cabinet Office to release “economy watchers” survey for July.
  • Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for June.
  • Tokyo Shoko Research to release corporate bankruptcy data for July.
  • SoftBank Group to release earnings for April-June quarter.
  • Rakuten to release earnings for first half.

Wednesday

  • Memorial ceremony to be held in village of Ueno, Gunma Prefecture, for 35th anniversary of JAL 123 crash that killed 520 in 1985, the world’s worst single-aircraft aviation accident.

Thursday

  • Dentsu to release earnings for first half.
  • Mitsubishi to release earnings for April-June quarter.

Friday

  • No major events.

Saturday

  • Government to hold memorial ceremony to mark 75th anniversary of surrender in World War II.

Sunday

  • Kokura Kinen horse race to be held at Kokura Racecourse.
  • Sekiya Kinen horse race to be held at Niigata Racecourse.
