Tokyo reports 429 COVID-19 infections for second day in a row over 400

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 429 coronavirus infections on Saturday, topping 400 for two straight days.

Although it’s partly due to increased testing, the capital continues to see daily infections in the triple digits, with numbers going over 200 for 12 consecutive days. Tokyo reported 462 and 360 cases on Friday and Thursday, respectively.

The recent spike in cases has been filling up hospital beds in the capital.

As of Friday, 1,475 were hospitalized compared to 427 compared to a month earlier. The number of critically ill patients who need a ventilator has also increased to 23 from 8. Tokyo has secured 2,400 hospital beds, including 100 for seriously ill patients.

Tokyo’s cumulative tally of confirmed cases now stands at 15,536. As of Friday, the death toll was 333.