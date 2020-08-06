Dollar inches down to around ¥105.60 in Tokyo trading

The dollar fell slightly to levels around ¥105.60 in lackluster Tokyo trading Thursday.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥105.63-63, down from ¥105.67-67 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1841-1845, up from $1.1820-1821, and at ¥125.09-09, up from ¥124.91-92.

After falling below ¥105.40 in overseas trading following the release of closely watched private-sector U.S. employment data for July showing a weaker-than-expected increase in nonfarm payrolls, the dollar rose past ¥105.60 by noon, powered by Japanese importers’ buying for settlement purposes.

But the greenback traded around ¥105.50 in the afternoon amid a growing wait-and-see mood before being lifted to some extent by buying stemming from the euro’s drop against the U.S. currency after the Bank of England’s decision to keep its policy interest rate unchanged.

“Lower U.S. interest rates have been capping the dollar’s topside,” an official at a foreign exchange margin service trading firm said.

“The dollar downtrend reflects the declining U.S. real inflation rate,” a major securities firm official said.