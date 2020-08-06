Tokyo confirms 360 new coronavirus cases as surge continues

Tokyo confirmed 360 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Thursday, its 10th consecutive day reporting over 200, the metropolitan government said.

Thursday’s figure, which brings the city’s total infections to 14,645, again rose beyond the 300 line. Tokyo’s daily count had dropped to 263 on Wednesday.

It also comes as other prefectures brace for the start of the annual Bon holiday period next week, when many people living in urban areas return to their family homes across the nation.

In Aichi, Gov. Hideaki Omura declared a state of emergency for his prefecture on Thursday as infections in Nagoya and its vicinity surge in recent weeks.

The prefecture-wide state of emergency will continue through Aug. 24. It calls on residents not to make trips across prefectural borders, while asking them to avoid nonessential and nonurgent outings.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has stopped short of making any emergency declarations but is requesting that karaoke parlors and establishments serving alcohol close by 10 p.m. through the end of August to mitigate the spread of the virus.