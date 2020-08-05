Sony to develop satellite with University of Tokyo and JAXA

Sony Corp. said Wednesday that it will develop a satellite jointly with the University of Tokyo and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA.

The Japanese company will develop a camera for use in a satellite that can be controlled remotely from Earth in real time.

It aims to use images captured by the camera, such as those of outer space and Earth, in its entertainment business.

Sony, the university and JAXA plan to launch the satellite in a few years. They did not disclose the project cost.

The company will develop a system to control the camera remotely and send images from space to Earth in addition to the camera itself.

The university will be in charge of developing the satellite while JAXA will help Sony draw up a research and development plan for the project.