Tokyo reports 263 new COVID-19 cases, topping 200 for ninth day in a row

The number of new coronavirus infections in Tokyo fell Wednesday, with 263 cases confirmed amid a resurgence of the deadly virus.

Officials said 1,061 were conducted on Sunday. Typically, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government receives and reports results three days after a test has been conducted.

Wednesday was the ninth consecutive day that Tokyo has reported more than 200 COVID-19 cases.

After the capital’s total infections surpassed 14,000 a day earlier, Wednesday’s count pushed it to 14,285, according to Tokyo Metropolitan Government data.

The nationwide daily count is also rising. Japan confirmed 1,239 new cases on Tuesday, led by Tokyo’s 309.

The same day, Osaka and Aichi prefectures recorded 193 and 120 new cases, respectively. Kanagawa, meanwhile, saw 89 new cases.

Okinawa confirmed 83 on Tuesday, a single-day record.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has requested that establishments serving alcohol and karaoke parlors close early at 10 p.m. to prevent further spread of the virus, effective from Monday through the end of August.