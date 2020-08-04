Tokyo reports 309 new coronavirus cases, bringing city's total over 14,000

Tokyo confirmed 309 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the city’s cumulative total beyond 14,000, the metropolitan government said.

With Tuesday’s figure, a total of 14,022 cases have been confirmed in Tokyo. Tuesday also marks the eighth consecutive day for the city to report over 200 infections.

Daily counts in Tokyo had been below 300 on Sunday and Monday after logging record-breaking increases last week. A record 472 new cases were reported in Tokyo on Saturday.

Infections among family members and friends are rising in the capital. Two families of five had all of their family members infected, while six from a group of seven people who traveled together got infected.

Tokyo has requested that karaoke parlors and establishments serving alcohol close by 10 p.m., effective from Monday through the end of August, to mitigate the spread of the virus.