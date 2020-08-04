Japan households get mystery seed packages labeled from China

Households across Japan have received unsolicited packages of seeds marked as coming from China, similar to incidents overseas including in the United States and Britain, consumer authorities said Monday.

The authorities are warning of potential scams and have urged the public not to plant the mysterious seeds as they may be infected with a virus, bacteria or a pest.

The warning follows multiple inquiries to the country’s consumer affairs centers and the agriculture ministry’s plant quarantine station.

“The packages may be a scam that tricks the confused receiver into paying for the product, or a ‘brushing scam’ where a seller poses as the receiver and posts false customer reviews online to boost product ratings,” said an official of the National Consumer Affairs Center.

An official of the Plant Protection Station at the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry said recipients “must not plant the seeds as they may have a virus, germs or pests.”

The municipal government of Miura, Kanagawa Prefecture, said that a man in his 60s brought an envelope to them on July 30 saying that he was sent “something suspicious.”

The envelope, around 15 square centimeters in size, contained a plastic bag with around 100 brown seeds. The envelope, which did not include the sender’s information, was marked as coming from the Chinese city of Shenzhen in the province of Guangdong and a label in English said it contained jewels.

It lacked a stamp indicating that the seeds had been approved during an import inspection by a plant quarantine officer.

Seeds from overseas must be inspected when imported in line with the plant protection law.

A woman in her 60s in central Japan also consulted her local consumer affairs center in July after her sister received unsolicited packages of seeds two days in a row in envelopes labeled as containing rings.

The Plant Protection Station said unsolicited seeds that were brought to them belong to the allium genus, which includes onions and garlic, and that none of the envelopes were stamped.