The week ahead for Aug. 3-9

Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release new motor vehicle sales data for July.
In the previous month, sales dropped as much as 26 percent. Focus is on how long the negative fallout from the coronavirus pandemic will last.
Japan Airlines Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. to release earnings reports for April-June quarter.
Tokyo District Court to hand down ruling on singer-songwriter Noriyuki Makihara who in March was charged with possessing drugs in violation of stimulants control law.
Tuesday
Sony Corp., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., Nippon Steel Corp. to release earnings for three months through June.
Wednesday
No major events.
Thursday
Hiroshima to mark 75th anniversary of U.S. atomic bombing in 1945.
The city will hold its memorial ceremony on a smaller scale to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, while many anti-nuclear groups will go online for their annual conferences.
Toyota Motor Corp., Nintendo Co. to release earnings for fiscal Q1.
Toyota is expected to mark lower profits on slowing global auto sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Friday
Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release average household spending data for June. It dropped a record 16.2 percent the previous month. The latest data comes amid signs of recovery in private consumption following the lifting in late May of a state of emergency over the virus.
Cabinet Office to release preliminary composite indexes of economic indicators for June.
Saturday
No major events.
Sunday
Nagasaki to mark 75th anniversary of U.S. atomic bombing in 1945, with annual ceremony scaled down due to the pandemic.