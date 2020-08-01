Tokyo rewrites coronavirus record with 472 cases as concern over surge grows nationwide

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported a record 472 coronavirus cases on Saturday, marking a fresh high for a third consecutive day as concerns grow nationwide over the rapidly climb in infections.

Saturday's data brought the capital's total to 13,163 cases.

Nationwide, 1,578 cases were reported on Friday, setting an all-time high for the fourth day straight and bringing Japan's cumulative tally to over 37,000. The death toll stood at 1,026.

The spread of the virus continued to accelerate across the country on Saturday.

Nagasaki and Okayama prefectures reported record highs with 15 and 13 cases, respectively.

Aichi Prefecture reported 181 cases while Hyogo logged 32 cases and Hokkaido confirmed 18.

Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki on Friday declared a state of emergency for the island prefecture after it reported a record 71 cases, while Tokyo is also considering issuing its own. But the central government has reiterated its stance that Japan did not need to reimpose a nationwide state of emergency.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said Friday that more types of businesses may be asked to shorten their operating hours.

The metropolitan government on Thursday again asked karaoke parlors and establishments serving alcohol to start closing early from Monday until the end of the month to curb the virus.

The Osaka Prefectural Government on Friday decided to ask establishments serving alcohol in Osaka's Minami entertainment district to shorten their operating hours or temporarily close from Wednesday through Aug. 20.

Businesses without virus-prevention measures will be asked to close, but those that take sufficient measures only will be asked to shorten their hours, Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura said. The prefectural government and the Osaka Municipal Government will jointly provide ¥20,000 per day to each business that observes the measures.