Bereaved kin climb Mount Ontake to mourn volcano disaster victims

Families of victims who died in the September 2014 eruption of Mount Ontake, which killed 58 people and left five others unaccounted for, climbed the mountain in central Japan on Friday to mourn their loved ones.

Among them was Toshiaki Nomura, 60, whose son Ryota went missing in Japan’s deadliest postwar volcanic disaster. “For the past six years, I’ve missed (my son). I want to bring him home as soon as possible.”

A total of 10 people, including bereaved relatives, ascended the area known as Otaki Peak, which rises to 2,936-meters, and offered silent prayers at 11:52 a.m., the time of the eruption.

Entry restrictions on the path to Otaki Peak were lifted for the first time since the eruption, although some family members of the victims had already climbed to the summit of the 3,067-meter mountain in September 2018.

The eruption occurred on Sept. 27, 2014, when the alert level for the volcano, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, was set at 1, the lowest on a scale of five.

A Cabinet Office survey released last year showed about half of the municipalities near active volcanoes do not have evacuation plans in the event of an emergency.

Only 105 of the 190 cities, towns and villages in designated warning areas near Japan’s 49 volcanoes had compiled evacuation plans as of July last year under a law that was revised in 2015 following the country’s deadliest postwar volcanic disaster, the survey said.

The law revision was aimed at improving preparedness for such a situation by obliging local governments near volcanoes to draw up evacuation plans based on hazard maps and disaster scenarios.

But the municipalities have cited difficulties in drawing up the plans due to a lack of experts and data on past eruptions.