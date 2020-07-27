Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto dies at 76

Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto died July 21 at age 76, his office said Monday.

He said earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

His office said a funeral has been held within his family and close relatives attending.

A Yokohama native, Yamamoto debuted in London in 1971 as the first Japanese designer to organize a fashion show there.

“As he fought his illness, he remained always positive, never lost his passion towards creation, and was strongly determined to recover and come back with fully-charged energy to see you again,” his office said in a statement. “‘Human energy is limitless’ was his motto he would never let go, and he bravely kept challenging no matter hard the situation.”