The Week ahead for July 27-Aug. 2
Monday
- BOJ to release summary of opinions from July 14-15 policy meeting.
- Mito District Court to hold first hearing in road rage trial of Fumio Miyazaki.
Tuesday
- Nissan to release earnings for April-June quarter.
Wednesday
- ANA Holdings to release its earnings report for April-June quarter.
Thursday
Friday
- Toshiba to hold general shareholders meeting.
- Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to release unemployment rate for June.
- Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry to release ratio of job offers to job seekers for June.
- Cabinet Office to release survey on consumer trends for July.
- METI to release industrial output data for June.
Saturday
- Kabukiza Theatre to resume shows.
Sunday
- Japan Council against Atomic and Hydrogen Bombs (Gensuikyo) to hold annual conference online.
- Kansai Electric to halt No. 3 reactor at Takahama nuclear power plant.