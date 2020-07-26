Reference | The Week Ahead

The Week ahead for July 27-Aug. 2

Monday

  • BOJ to release summary of opinions from July 14-15 policy meeting.
  • Mito District Court to hold first hearing in road rage trial of Fumio Miyazaki.

Tuesday

  • Nissan to release earnings for April-June quarter.

Wednesday

  • ANA Holdings to release its earnings report for April-June quarter.

Thursday

  • No major events.

Friday

  • Toshiba to hold general shareholders meeting.
  • Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to release unemployment rate for June.
  • Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry to release ratio of job offers to job seekers for June.
  • Cabinet Office to release survey on consumer trends for July.
  • METI to release industrial output data for June.

Saturday

  • Kabukiza Theatre to resume shows.

Sunday

  • Japan Council against Atomic and Hydrogen Bombs (Gensuikyo) to hold annual conference online.
  • Kansai Electric to halt No. 3 reactor at Takahama nuclear power plant.
