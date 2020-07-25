Mos Burger to test system where disabled people serve customers via robots

The operator of Mos Burger will test a new system in which people with disabilities serve customers using remotely controlled robots.

Mos Food Services Inc. expects the system will help people who cannot go outside work from home. It is also expected to work as a preventive measure against the coronavirus.

In a demonstration shown to the media, a man and a woman with incurable diseases introduced the chain's menu and took orders while at home using OriHime, a remotely controlled robot with a camera and a microphone.

The system "can offer a welcoming experience for customers," a Mos Food official said.

The company will test the system at a store in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward for four hours on weekday afternoons from Monday through late August.

Remote customer services are expected to grow and help employ who cannot go outside due to disabilities, child care or old age.