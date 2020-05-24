The week ahead for May 25-31

Medical panel to assess coronavirus infections in Tokyo and four other prefectures to guide government’s decision on whether to lift state of emergency.
Keidanren chief Hiroaki Nakanishi to hold news conference.
Season’s first auction of premium Yubari melons to be held in Sapporo.
Tuesday
Suzuki Motor to release earnings for fiscal 2019.
Wednesday
Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance to hold joint news conference online.
Thursday
Nissan to release fiscal 2019 results. Automaker expected to report huge net loss on poor global sales and release midterm business plan, though it may withhold earnings guidance for the current year in line with other major automakers dealing with the coronavirus.
First anniversary of Kawasaki bus stop stabbing spree that killed two and injured 18.
Friday
Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to release unemployment rate for April.
Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry to release job offers to job seekers ratio for April.
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release preliminary industrial output index for April. Data expected to reflect impact of state of emergency declaration.
Cabinet Office to release survey on consumer trends for May.