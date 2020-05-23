Tokyo confirms two new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

Tokyo reported two new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, the lowest daily figure in months, NHK and other media reported on Saturday.

The report comes after Tokyo reported just three cases on Friday, raising the likelihood that the government may lift the state the state of emergency in the capital as early as Monday.

Saturday’s figure brought the number of infections in the past week to 55, below the 70 threshold over a one-week period that the central government set for lifting the emergency measures. Tokyo has reported fewer than 10 cases five times this week.

The state of emergency has been lifted in all but five prefectures — Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba, Saitama and Hokkaido. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may lift it in the five prefectures as early as Monday following a meeting of the government’s expert panel the same day.

Saturday’s cases brought the total number of infections in Tokyo to 5,138.