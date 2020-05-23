Asia Pacific / Politics

China has betrayed Hong Kong so West should stop fooling itself, last governor says

Chris Patten, Hong Kong's last British governor, listens to questions at The Foreign Correspondents' Club to promote his book in the city in September 2017. | AP

REUTERS

London – China has betrayed the people of Hong Kong so the West should stop kowtowing to Beijing for an illusory great pot of gold, said Chris Patten, the last governor of the former British colony.

“The Hong Kong people have been betrayed by China,” Patten was quoted as saying by The Times newspaper. Britain has a “moral, economic and legal” duty to stand up for Hong Kong, he said.

“What we are seeing is a new Chinese dictatorship,” Patten said. “We should stop being fooled that somehow at the end of the all the kowtowing there’s this great pot of gold waiting for us. It’s always been an illusion.”

RELATED STORIES

Coronavirus banner
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Chris Patten, Hong Kong's last British governor, listens to questions at The Foreign Correspondents' Club to promote his book in the city in September 2017. | AP

, , ,